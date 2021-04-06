Mira Rajput drops a cute throwback PIC from her pregnancy days with Pragya Kapoor & calls them 'Bump Twins'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to repost a special photo shared by her friend, Pragya Kapoor from their pregnancy days. Sharing the photo, Mira remembered the days she was pregnant with Zain and Pragya with Shamsher.

Among the popular star wives of Bollywood, 's ladylove Mira Rajput has been quite a sensation on social media. With her regular tips and tricks to healthcare, haircare, and skincare, Mira keeps her fans engaged on social media and leaves them inspired. Not just this, she often posts cute glimpses from her life with Shahid, kids Misha and Zain, and lights up the internet. Now, once again, Mira has treated fans with a cute photo from days when she and Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor were pregnant with their kids.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira reposted a cute throwback photo in which Pragya had tagged her. In the throwback photo, both Mira and Pragya could be seen flaunting their baby bump in gorgeous dresses. A fan had asked Pragya if Mira and she were twins and the star wife responded with the photo. While Pragya called her and Mira 'Pregwins for sure,' Mira had another cute name for them. Shahid's wife shared the photo on her handle too and called them 'Bump Twins.'

The cute photo from the time when Mira was expecting Zain and Pragya was expecting son Shamsher left fans in complete awe.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira almost broke the internet when she shared a stunning photo from one of her vacays with Shahid Kapoor in a stunning swimsuit. The star wife flaunted her perfect curves in the photo and left all gawking. On Holi too, Shahid and Mira shared a mushy video as they smothered each other with kisses. The video of the couple went viral among the various fan clubs.

