Mira Rajput drops loving PIC with her ‘chota baby’ Ishaan Khatter; Internet goes gaga over ‘Devar Bhabhi’ duo

Actor Ishaan Khatter followed the footsteps of his elder brother Shahid Kapoor and entered Bollywood in 2017 with Beyond The Clouds. While his is currently basking in the success of Pippa, on the personal front, Khatter is the most doting younger brother to Shahid and brother-in-law to Mira Rajput.

Recently, Mira shared a heartfelt post with Pippa star Ishaan Khatter and called him ‘chota baby (small baby)’. Have a look at the endearing photograph of the duo, which has left the internet in a frenzy.

Mira Rajput is all hearts for Ishaan Khatter’s look as ‘sporty Santa’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira never misses out on opportunities to shower her family members with love on social media. Recently, Rajput took to her Instagram account to drop a heartfelt message for her brother-in-law Ishaan after he came back to Mumbai after a long duration and called him a ‘chota baby’.

In an image shared by Mira, Ishaan can be seen in an all red outfit, while Mira oozes grace in a yellow colored off shoulder dress. The duo can be seen sharing a hug and being all smiles for the camera. Notably, as Mira Rajput dropped the love-soaked photograph on her social media account, she wrote in the caption, “Chota baby is back.. now we all must appreciate his new look as sporty Santa.”

Mira Rajput-Ishaan Khatter’s love-filled picture sets devar-bhabhi goals on the internet

Soon after Rajput dropped the post on her Instagram account, fans were quick to flock to the comment section of her post and express love for the adorable duo. While many were all hearts for the ‘Devar Bhabhi’ duo, others hailed the ‘Beautiful’ image of the two.

“Devar Bhabhi” “So sweet” “Beautiful” “Cuteeee” read some comments on Mira’s post. Meanwhile, several others dropped red heart emoticons in her comment section in order to express elation on seeing them together.

Work front of Ishaan Khatter

Khatter is currently absorbing the adulation that his performance in his latest venture Pippa had received. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the biographical war drama was set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

