Mira Rajput drops a romantic pic with Shahid Kapoor but her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham inspired note wins hearts

Mira Rajput is a true blue romantic person and while she stays away from the films, she often flaunts her film side to the fans. And given the fact that Mira is quite active on social media, each of her Instagram posts is a treat for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira has once again taken the social media by a storm as shared a beautiful picture of herself with her husband Shahid Kapoor and their mushy chemistry is winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a picture wherein she was seen holding on to Shahid has posed for the camera hand in hand. While the star wife looked stunning in a rust colour dress with white floral print, Shahid looked dapper in his white t-shirt, jacket and military green coloured baggies. In the caption, Mira took a cue from Karan Johar’s very popular Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She wrote, “Shall we frame this in life size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s new pic with Shahid Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has been making a lot of buzz on his professional front. He was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh and is now gearing up for the release of the Bollywood remake of Telugu National Award winning sports drama Jersey. The movie, which will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead, will be releasing on December 31 this year. This isn’t all. Shahid is also set to make his digital debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming project.

