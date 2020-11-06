  1. Home
Mira Rajput drops a sneak peek of her tryst with the winter sun before she relishes 'saag'; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a glimpse of her afternoon of soaking in the sun. The gorgeous star wife left everyone in awe of her flawless glow.
Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are among the gorgeous couples in Bollywood who always make heads turn when they step out. Currently, Shahid is occupied in shooting his next, Jersey and wife Mira Rajput is making the most of her time at home. Mira often shares glimpses of the fun she has at home on social media. From dropping cute photos of her munchkins Zain and Misha to sharing tips for wellness, Mira has been making the best use of social media amid the ongoing pandemic. 

And, now, she dropped stunning photos of herself as she soaked in Vitamin D from the winter sun. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped two photos of herself as she lay on the ground and soaked in some sun. In the photo, she is seen clad in a pink and maroon printed round neck tee. Her hair is left open and she can be seen sans makeup. As she posed for a selfie in the sun, Mira looked flawless. Her glowing skin caught the attention of netizens and many dropped compliments for her in the comments. 

Sharing the photos, Mira wrote, "Loving the winter sun. Going to eat some saag now bye." The photos left fans mesmerised by her flawless skin and many called her 'bare beauty' in the comments.

Loving the winter sun. Going to eat some saag now bye

Meanwhile, recently, Mira dropped a cute boomerang where she was seen winking away and fans loved it. The star wife has been making use of her social media handle to share her tricks and tips about skincare and haircare. Not just this, during the lockdown, when Mira organised her children's birthday party at home, she shared glimpses of the same too. When Shahid recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram, Mira dropped a cheeky comment on it and left the internet in awe of their PDA. 

Also Read| Mira Rajput beams with joy as she flashes her gorgeous smile in a PHOTO amid nature and leaves fans swooning

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

