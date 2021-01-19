Mira Rajput drops a stunning PIC from her Goa vacation with Shahid Kapoor; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in Goa and have been treating us with stunning photos. Meanwhile, check out Mira's latest post from the trip.

and Mira Rajput are currently painting the town red in Goa. The power couple went for a vacation at the exotic land last week and is surely making the most of their romantic gateway. From, the last few months, the Kabir Singh star was busy with the shoot of his film Jersey and has been away from home. Now, when the actor has completed the shoot, the couple jetted off to Goa to spend some quality time together. Amid this, the star wife is also keeping us posted about her holiday fun as she has been dropping a glimpse of it on her social media.

As we speak of this, Mira has shared yet another alluring photo of herself wherein she can be seen showing off her utter beauty. Taking to her Instagram stories, the diva posted a selfie that has made her fans go gaga over her looks. In the picture, we can see her wearing a lovely purple dress with stylish glasses and hoop earrings. To amp up her look, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and orange lipstick. One simply cannot miss her glowing skin as she poses for the perfect click.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, the star wife had shared a series of her photos wherein she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black knotted top teamed with a pink trouser. She had also posted a picture of her in a bikini paired with a floral printed shrug.

Meanwhile, Shahid is awaiting the release of his upcoming sports film Jersey that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will see the Haider star in the role of a cricketer who aimed to play for the Indian team after ten years.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

