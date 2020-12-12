Mira Rajput drops stunning pictures from picnic with Misha as she gives a glimpse of mother-daughter time

Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, recently took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures of Misha, while giving a sneak peek into the mother-daughter time.

The gorgeous Mira Rajput has been quite active on social media of late. Needless to say, each time she drops a picture she has our hearts. From treating to her workout pictures to dropping her stunning photos with her little baby girl Misha, the star kid leaves no chance to keep her ardent fan base posted about her daily life. And, now going by her recent post, it looks like the diva is spending the weekend right as she goes for a picnic with her little munchkin and gives a glimpse of it on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira gives us a sneak peek into the mother-daughter time. She shared an adorable photo that shows her and her baby girl’s shadow while she clicks for a perfect picture. She captioned the photo as, “In search for network but the connection is always there, followed by heart emojis.” She also dropped a video on her Instagram stories wherein the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying a walk in pajamas. The post read as, “Pyjama walk.” Besides this, Mira also shared an adorable photo wherein her little daughter can be seen sitting on a mat while showing her drawing skills. Alongside the click, the star wife wrote, “Sunshine Picnic.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram posts below:

On a related note, the fashionista yesterday dropped a stunning picture of her husband and informed everyone that the actor is back in Mumbai from his Jersey shoot and is currently under quarantine. Her post suggested that Mira is too excited to meet her husband and is eagerly waiting for his isolation period to end.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

