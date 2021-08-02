Mira Rajput drops sun-kissed selfies on the gram; Did you see Ishaan Khatter's question for her?

Mira Rajput likes to keep her social media presence quite active. The young mother of two often shares gorgeous selfies, and photos with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor, and their two kids – Misha and Zain, on her Instagram space. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira decided to chase the Monday blues away this morning, by sharing a series of sun-kissed selfies of herself on the photo-sharing app. She looked fresh, and beautiful, in a round-neck black tee. She kept her hair loose, as she sported a sweet smile.

Mira accompanied her post with the caption, “Oats on gram. Breakfast photodump.” As soon as she shared the post, fans and users dropped likes and comments. While most fans flooded the comment section of the post with heart emojis, one of the Instagram users even had a request for her. This fan wrote, “Can we have a photobombing picture of Misha & Zain? Missing them a lot.” Another fan commented, “Prettilicious,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji. But what stood out among these responses from fans, was a comment from Ishaan Khatter.

Ishaan, Mira’s brother-in-law had a rather important question for her. Ishaan goofily asked, “Where are the oats?”, referring to Mira’s caption. He followed it with an eye emoji. While netizens loved his comment, Mira had an equally goofy response for the Dhadak actor. She replied to his comment saying, “polished with the Gojis.” These comments are proof of the adorable bond that Mira and Ishaan share with each other.

Check out Mira Rajput's Instagram post:

Lately, Mira has been loving clicking herself in the sun. She recently shared another sun-kissed picture of herself, to which Shahid responded, “Ditto Zain”, referring to their two-year-old.

