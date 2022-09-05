Mira Rajput drops an UNSEEN pic on ‘darling’ son Zain’s birthday: ‘No one makes my heart melt the way you do’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two adorable kids- Misha and son Zain. While Shahid isn’t very active on Instagram, fans often get glimpses of their kids thanks to Mira Rajput’s Instagram stories and posts. Now, as their son Zain is celebrating his 4th birthday today, Mira has shared the sweetest post on Instagram, along with an unseen picture of Zain. She has penned a heartfelt note, describing how much he means to her, and it’s too cute for words.

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram account and posted a solo picture of Zain from their family vacation to Switzerland in July this year. The picture shows Zain looking adorable, flashing a huge smile as he stares at the camera. He seems to be enjoying the snowy weather, and looks adorable in a white shirt layered with a grey sweater and a black jacket. In her caption, Mira Rajput described his gorgeous smile, and how he makes her heart melt. “Gentle eyes with a naughty smile, warmest hugs and sweetest frowns, no one else makes my heart melt the way you do! Happy 4 my darling Zain! We love you,” wrote Mira.

Soon after Mira dropped the post, wishes for Zain started flooding in. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wished Zain, and commented, “Happy 4 th!,” along with a heart emoji, while Sophie Choudry wrote, “Such a cutie Happy bday!!” Take a look at the post below.

Shahid Kapoor had once revealed that his children are not aware of his profession. In an interview with Zoom, he had said, “My kids still don’t know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, ‘Dad finished something really important,’ and they celebrate. That’s that.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in Auust 2016, and their son Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut with Raj and DK's upcoming web series Farzi, which also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. He will also be seen in an action film by Ali Abbas Zafar.

