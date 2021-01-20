Mira Rajput on embracing parenthood with Shahid Kapoor: Your partner's support is very important in every step

In a recent interview, Mira Rajput has revealed how Shahid Kapoor helped her to stay calm and positive during her pregnancies.

Mira Rajput is currently enjoying a mini vacation with husband, actor in Goa. The star wife has been sharing several glimpses of their vacation on her social media handle. Mira and Shahid are considered to be one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot in 2015. They are proud parents to 4-year-old daughter Misha and 2-year-old son Zain. Now recently, in an interview with Zoom TV, Mira has opened up about her equation with Shahid, how the Kabir Singh star helped her to stay calm during her pregnancies and more.

Talking about how Shahid's support was very important for her when she was expecting, Mira said"Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same.” She further stated that she was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family.

Not just Shahid, Mira also said that her mother and sisters helped her too during the time of her pregnancies. "Traditional tips from mom and sisters along with my own love for yoga, helped me stay confident both mentally and physically during both Misha and Zain. Moreover, listening to your body and developing a healthy routine helped me," she added.

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Shahid had spoken about the constant media gaze on his children. The actor said, “It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."

Credits :Zoom TV

