Mira Rajput enjoys 'coffee with the animal kingdom' during her playtime with son Zain

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Every now and then, she treats her followers to regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her culinary quests or her playtime with her kids. Speaking of which, on Monday, January 31, once again Mira took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her playtime with son Zain and it is all about the animal kingdom.

It seems that Shahid Kapoor’s son loves to learn about animals. But it appears that their toys have now been filled with animal toys that had to be given away. While, Mira Rajput was busy collecting Zain’s toys, the little boy was upset that he has to part ways with her toy animals. While sharing a photo of the same, Mira wrote, “Coffee with the animal kingdom. I am Pumba saying Hakuna Matata to all the animals and Zain is not happy that I’m not being creative.”

Take a look at it below:

Mira might be away from the limelight of Bollywood but her fandom on social media is no less than any popular actor. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his sports drama flick, Jersey. Apart from this, he has Bloody Daddy and Bull in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini; Bollywood celebs who opted for arranged marriage