Mira Rajput enjoys pool time with her girl squad in Dubai after seven years; Hubby Shahid Kapoor REACTS

Mira Rajput has become fans' favourite as the gorgeous diva keeps them entertained with interesting glimpses from her personal life. Needless to say, Mira is a social media queen. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira stays in touch with her followers and is often seen interacting with them through IG videos. From posting candid moments with family to her glamorous photoshoots, Mira's social media feed is full of memories.

Amid her busy schedule, Mira recently took out some time to spend with her college friends. She jetted off to Dubai for a vacation. On Saturday, Mira shared a video on her social media handle where she can be seen enjoying pool time. In her video, Mira mentioned, “We’ve been friends since college, More than plenty “nights to remember”, 7 years later we are on a girls trip.” Her caption on the stunning video read, “Girls Trip. On top of the world with my girls”. Fans rushed to comment section and dropped compliments. One of them wrote, “And I m missing my girl gang now,” while another one commented, “Girls trips are the best”. Shahid Kapoor also rushed to his wife's latest post and hit the like button. Just yesterday, she shared a few pictures from Dubai on her Instagram handle, where she looked like a diva in a blingy outfit.

On Friday, Mira shared a stunning picture clicked in the "golden hour" light that made her look gorgeous. Sharing the photo, Mira Rajput wrote, "Never miss a golden hour."

