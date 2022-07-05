Mira Rajput enjoys some 'ME' time as she watches swans in a lake in London; PHOTOS

Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp, collaborates with fashion brands and engages in branded tie-ups. Yet again, the diva treated her followers with a beautiful photo of hers, from her holiday in London with hubby Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha and Zain.

The gorgeous Mira Rajput shared a post from her family holidays in London, United Kingdom. Mira was all smiles as she sat under the shade of a tree and in the midst of nature. She was accompanied by beautiful white swans in the lake in front of her. Her post was captioned, ‘Mama’s day off’ indicating that the diva took a break from motherly responsibilities, even if it meant only for a day. Her husband Shahid Kapoor may probably have taken responsibility of the children while Mira enjoyed her day off.

Have a look at Mira’s Instagram story:

Mira recently took to Instagram to share her unpleasant experience in a resort in Sicily, Italy. She was disappointed because they were insensitive about her dietary requirements. Mira and Shahid are vegetarians and are very particular about their diets, thus the disappointment was natural. Apart from Italy, the couple also holidayed in Switzerland and are now enjoying their time in United Kingdom.

Mira Rajput engages in paid promotion with fashion brands on Instagram and also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, helmed by Raj and DK which will premiere directly on digital. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar, which will too release very soon.

