Mira Rajput enjoys some pampering from daughter Misha as she shares photos from her 'parlour sesh'

On Thursday, Mira Rajput revealed she enjoyed some pampering from her daughter Misha Kapoor amid this lockdown. Check out their photos below.

and wife Mira Rajput have been documenting their lockdown days on Instagram and often giving us a sneak peek of what they're doing as a family. The couple who are parents to two adorable children, Misha and Zain, are also keeping them occupied with a number of different activities and sharing the same with their fans and followers on Instagram. On Thursday, Mira revealed she enjoyed some pampering from her daughter Misha.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a photo of Misha playing around with her hair. She captioned the picture, 'Parlour Sesh'. In another photo, Mira revealed what she was reading in her makeshift salon. Captioning it, "Salon reading," the star wife read a children's story book titled 'The Tiger who came to tea'. Misha's cute mini toy hair dryer also was placed on Mira's lap.

Check out Mira Rajput's photos from her 'parlour sesh' below:

Meanwhile, husband Shahid Kapoor posted a hilarious video of himself revealing his state of mind ahead of the fourth phase of lockdown. He wrote, "Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me. Mira also called out her husband for the video and commented, "you actually posted this ridiculous video." Check out Shahid's funny video below:

How are you dealing with the lockdown? Are you also going crazy just like Shahid Kapoor? Let us know in the comments below.

