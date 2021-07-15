Mira Rajput fan girls over Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song: How can someone look this hot

Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan's dance moves in Hungama 2's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song seems to have floored Mira Rajput. Check out her post below.

One fitness diva recognises another! Mira Rajput and have quite a few things in common -- they both are doting mum's and fitness enthusiasts. That is why it did not entirely come as a surprise when Mira Rajput took to social media to shower praises on Shilpa Shetty. For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty will be returning to acting after a long hiatus with Hungama 2 this month. The comedy film's trailer and songs are already out and one such song is a remake of the original Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0.

While the original featured Shilpa Shetty and , the remake features Shilpa and Meezaan Jaafery. As usual, Shilpa has slayed with her moves and expressions in the remake. A super fit Shilpa can be seen belting out moves with Meezaan and looks like the video has floored Mira Rajput.

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput shared the song's video and wrote, "@TheShilpaShetty I'm a fan! Couldn't take my eyes off you! How can someone look this hot and make it look fun as hell!" Check out Mira's post below:

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Meezaan opened up on performing with Shilpa in the song. "It’s insane. I was not even born (DOB: March 9, 1995) when the song came out and it blows my mind. I am glad, I got the opportunity to be a part of this song with Shilpa Ma'am. She’s looking even better now and I told this to her as well. I love dancing and it’s a wonderful song."

