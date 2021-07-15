  1. Home
Mira Rajput fan girls over Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song: How can someone look this hot

Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan's dance moves in Hungama 2's Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song seems to have floored Mira Rajput. Check out her post below.
1594884 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 08:02 pm
Mira Rajput fan girls over Shilpa Shetty in Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 song: How can someone look this hot.
One fitness diva recognises another! Mira Rajput and Shilpa Shetty have quite a few things in common -- they both are doting mum's and fitness enthusiasts. That is why it did not entirely come as a surprise when Mira Rajput took to social media to shower praises on Shilpa Shetty. For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty will be returning to acting after a long hiatus with Hungama 2 this month. The comedy film's trailer and songs are already out and one such song is a remake of the original Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. 

While the original featured Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar, the remake features Shilpa and Meezaan Jaafery. As usual, Shilpa has slayed with her moves and expressions in the remake. A super fit Shilpa can be seen belting out moves with Meezaan and looks like the video has floored Mira Rajput. 

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput shared the song's video and wrote, "@TheShilpaShetty I'm a fan! Couldn't take my eyes off you! How can someone look this hot and make it look fun as hell!" Check out Mira's post below: 

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Meezaan opened up on performing with Shilpa in the song. "It’s insane. I was not even born (DOB: March 9, 1995) when the song came out and it blows my mind. I am glad, I got the opportunity to be a part of this song with Shilpa Ma'am. She’s looking even better now and I told this to her as well. I love dancing and it’s a wonderful song." 

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Meezaan on Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar and experience of working with Priyadarshan

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 11 hours ago

She is 13 years younger than Shahid--Shahid is 1980 born--which means 1993 not 1995---why is is subtracting her age!!

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Its Meezan born in 1995 not Mira

Anonymous 11 hours ago

The date of birth comment was made by Meezan in an interview and not Mira

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Umm, 1995 is Meezan's birthdate - the one in song, not Mira's.

close