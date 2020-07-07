  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput is filled with gratitude on her 5th anniversary with Shahid Kapoor; Shares unseen pic from D Day

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Mira Rajput shared a special and unseen pic from her D-Day with Shahid Kapoor and it will melt your heart.
Mumbai
Mira Rajput is filled with gratitude on her 5th anniversary with Shahid Kapoor; Shares unseen pic from D DayMira Rajput is filled with gratitude on her 5th anniversary with Shahid Kapoor; Shares unseen pic from D Day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput – This power couple is an epitome of love and perfection and never fails to give major relationship goals to couple. From having each other’s back to making candid revelation about each other and of course spending quality time with each other, Shahid and Mira never fails to grab the eyeballs with their mushy romance.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement