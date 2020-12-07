Mira Rajput is filled with 'joie de vivre' as she nails pretty OOTD; Kanika Kapoor calls her 'fav girlfriend'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a photo of herself as she opted for a chic look. The gorgeous star wife evoked a sweet response from her close friend Kanika Kapoor for her smile.

's wife Mira Rajput is among the popular icons on social media. The gorgeous star wife enjoys a huge fan following and often when she shares photos with the actor and her kids, Misha and Zain, netizens cannot stop gushing. Not just this, over the past few months, Mira has been dropping her tricks and tips of haircare and skincare on social media in the form of videos that have been loved. Recently, she shared a photo after she nailed a gorgeous look of the day and left all gushing over it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo in which she was seen clad in a white, yellow and pink patched top. With her hair left open, Shahid's wife flashed her million-dollar smile. Her beautiful earrings surely caught the attention of the fans and many loved her chic look. As she posed for a photo in the outdoors, she managed to leave fans in awe. Not just this, her close friends, Kanika Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor could not stop gushing over her.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Joie de vivre." On the photo, Kanika, who is a close friend of Mira, commented, "favvvv girlfriend." On the other hand, Pragya Kapoor also loved Mira's look and wrote, "Beauty."

Take a look at Mira Rajput's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Mira took to her Instagram handle and dropped her mother-in-law's photos on her birthday to wish her. Not just this, her note for Neliima Azeem on her birthday won the hearts of netizens. She had even shared a throwback photo with Shahid and his mom and left fans gushing on the occasion. The star wife has been using her social media to engage with fans and often, shares her opinions over it.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

