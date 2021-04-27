Mira Rajput finds 'ray of hope' in shared humanity amid COVID 19 surge: Says 'Let's be determined to do this'

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a photo as she soaked in the sun in a pensive mood amid the current surge of COVID 19 in India. Shahid Kapoor's wife has been amplifying resources amid the COVID surge via her social media handle to help people.

Over the past few weeks, the COVID 19 surge in India has impacted the lives of millions of people across the nation including celebs. Bollywood celebs too have jumped in to help amid the current crisis and one of them is 's wife Mira Rajput. Like others, Mira too has been using her social media handle to amplify the resources and needs of those struggling amid the current COVID 19 crisis in the country. Over the past few days, from sharing the need for beds to resources for oxygen, Mira has been doing her bit to help.Â

Now, she took to social media to share her thoughts over the support pouring in to help people in need amid the second wave of COVID 19. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a selfie in which she is seen staring at the sun in a pensive mood. As she did the same, Mira penned her thoughts about seeing a 'ray of hope' amid the shared humanity and urged everyone to stay motivated to fight this thing together. Shahid's wife also shared that one sun lights up everyone's life and hence, all need to continue to fight it out.Â

Sharing her thoughts with the photo, Mira wrote, "One light, One Sun. One sun lighting everyone. Staying connected with you all, and seeing the incredible power of empathy and shared humanity, one canâ€™t help but see a ray of hope. Letâ€™s be consistent, motivated and determined to continue and do this together. My stories are our stories. #mystoriesourstories."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several other stars including Bhumi Pednekar, , Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and many more have begun sharing resources on their social media handle in order to help people amid the COVID 19 second wave.Â

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

