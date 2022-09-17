Mira Rajput flaunts her beautiful smile in yellow outfit; Fan says 'Bhabhi ji ghar par ho?'

Meanwhile, in her recent post, she updated us with a cute picture of herself flaunting her bright smile. She smiled delightfully as she posed for the picture. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post as, “Say cheese”.

Mira Rajput is one of the most stylish Bollywood wives in Tinsel town and there is absolutely no doubt about that. She has developed a reputation as a style icon over time, and each time she steps out, she makes sure that trend-spotters take note. Her sartorial affairs boast enviable styles lying in understated classic pieces. She recently made headlines as multiple BTS stills from her 28th birthday bash has been doing the rounds on the internet. Kapoor’s carefully articulated Instagram feed often offers a sneak peek into her life.

Have a look at Mira’s pic:

Meanwhile, Mira recently celebrated her 28th birthday in style. Shahid Kapoor's parents Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, Ishaan Khatter and Sanah Kapur, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar, and many others joined them at the party. After an eventful evening, the birthday girl shared a bunch of stories on her Instagram handle highlighting the fun she had on the occasion.

Also sharing a priceless picture from her bash on Instagram with Shahid, Mira wrote, “I had the time of my life, and I’ve never felt this way before. The love of my life @shahidkapoor, thank you for the best memories! It was a night to remember. I’m one lucky girl. All my friends who came down, you mean the world to me and you know who you are and thank you all for the wishes, I am so overwhelmed with your love and warmth. #Anotherturnaroundthesun #28.”

Mira keeps herself busy taking care of her two children, apart from taking independent fashion consignments. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple turned parents to Misha in 2016 and welcomed son Zain in September 2018.

ALSO READ: Guess Mira Rajput's favourite movie which stars actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Farhan Akhtar

