Mira Rajput flaunts her flawless and radiant look in a gorgeous selfie; Calls it ‘Clear Skin Fixation’

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has a sense of style that fans love. She often shares photos on her Instagram handle and with a latest selfie, Mira revealed her current fixation.

Among the most gorgeous couples, and wife Mira Rajput manage to steal the show every time they step out together. Their sense of style and choice of outfits always is bang on and they manage to set couple goals for everyone. It has been a while since fans saw the duo step out together, as amid the pandemic both Shahid and Mira have been spending time at home with Misha and Zain. However, Mira keeps dropping glimpses from her time at home with kids and Shahid.

Once again, Mira took to her Instagram account to drop a stunning photo of herself and it will leave you in awe. In the selfie, Mira is seen flaunting her flawless skin. The gorgeous star wife is seen lying on the bed as she clicked the photo. Clad in a white floral kurta, Mira looked gorgeous as she posed for a photo. With it, she revealed that she is currently fixated with her flawless and radiant skin. She captioned it as, “Clear Skin fixation.”

Here is Mira Rajput’s selfie:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, often Mira and Shahid have kept sharing photos and updates about their time at home. On Raksha Bandhan too, Mira uploaded a photo with her sisters from her wedding that left fans in complete awe.

Mira's photo with her sisters:

From sharing Misha’s artwork to Shahid’s cooking, Mira has kept fans updated about their lockdown shenanigans as well. Not just this, often Shahid also drops adorable videos where he is seen goofing around while Mira is seen sitting next to him. Both Shahid and Mira never fail to leave fans swooning over their photos.

