Mira Rajput flaunts her glow post 'half' workout in selfies but it's her luscious locks that steal the show

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share photos while she was working out. The gorgeous star wife left the internet in awe of her thick mane as well as her post workout glow.

Actor 's wife Mira Rajput never fails to light up the internet with her style. With a huge fan following on social media, Mira's posts often garner a lot of love from fans. Be it her photos with hubby Shahid or with kids Misha and Zain, all manage to give fans a sneak peek into their lives. Not just this, Mira also loves to share her workout photos on social media too and recently, she flaunted the glow after sweating it out at home.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared photos from her 'half' workout session. The gorgeous star wife often takes fans inside her workout at home as due to the pandemic, she is not stepping out at the gym. Now, she shared a photo in which Mira is seen clad in a black sweatshirt with something written on it. With earphones on, Mira seemed determined to workout with music. However, she stopped midway and asked, "Is 1/2 a workout still counted?"

Sharing another photo, she reminded herself to head back to her workout session. Shahid's wife surely managed to add quirk to her captions but it was her thick and long hair in the photo that completely stole the show.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's selfies:

Yesterday, Mira shared a sweet wish for her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem on her birthday along with photos of her and Shahid together. The adorable post managed to leave fans in awe. Over Diwali, Shahid and Mira spent time together and since then, the actor has been busy shooting his next titled Jersey, while Mira has been spending time with kids at home.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

