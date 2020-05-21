Mira Rajput flaunts her temporary SK tattoo in this throwback picture; Says she misses her girl squad

Mira Rajput treats fans with a throwback picture posing with her girl squad looking stunning in a tie-dye shirt and a yellow skirt.

Mira Rajput is one of the popular star wives of Bollywood. 's beautiful wife often creates a buzz due to her rumoured Bollywood debut, gym looks, fashionable appearances, social media posts and more. The celebrity wife is very active on social media. Amid the lockdown, Mira is having a fun time with hubby Shahid and kids Misha and Zain. From whipping up pancakes to making banoffee pie to working out together, Mira and Shahid have been updating fans with tidbits of their quarantine period with fans on social media.

Recently, Mira treated fans with a throwback picture with her girl squad. In the picture shared, we can see Mira posing with her squad looking gorgeous in a tie-dye shirt and a yellow skirt. The star wife has paired up her look with a pair of cool glares, her smile and an adorable temporary SK tattoo with a heart. Well, if you remember on the occasion of Holi 2020, Mira had posted a close up picture of her in the same attire flaunting the SK tattoo which is actually paint. But today, the actor's wife is seen flaunting the paint while posing with her friends who also have some kind of initials painted on their chest and forehead. Sharing the pic, Mira wrote, "Missing the girls, Americanos and eye candy."

Meanwhile, recently, Mira enjoyed some pampering from her daughter Misha. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a photo of Misha playing around with her hair. She captioned the picture, 'Parlour Sesh'. In another photo, Mira revealed what she was reading in her makeshift salon. Captioning it, "Salon reading," the star wife read a children's storybook titled 'The Tiger who came to tea'.

