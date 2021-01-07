Mira Rajput FLAUNTS her winter glow in a turtleneck white sweater as she shares a selfie

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, who is admired and adored for her flawless beauty, recently took to her Instagram handle to treat us with her stunning selfie that will surely leave you awestruck.

Think of a star wife who never misses an opportunity to steal hearts of her ardent fans and Mira Rajput’s name will immediately pop up. The star wife is an avid social media user and often keeps her fan base updated and posted about her day to day activities. From giving a glimpse of her happy moments with her family to giving skincare tips, Mira has been a true blue social media queen. Also, while scrolling through her Instagram profile, it is evident that the fitness enthusiast loves to click her selfies.

As we speak of this, Mira has treated us with yet another mesmerizing photo of herself. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture wherein she is seen flaunting her winter glow. In the photo, the star wife looks ravishingly in a white turtleneck sweater as she poses for a close-up selfie. Sharing the stunning photo, she wrote, “Siobhan hangover.” In the selfie, she can be seen showing off her natural beauty as she opted for a minimal makeup look. Notably, even netizens are all hearts for the picture. While one wrote, “Looking fantastic,” another said, “Gorgeous.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post below:

Mira, who is known for her actives on social media, had previously shared a beautiful no filter selfie with her mother and wrote, “Your radiance needs no filter. Love you mumma.” She had also posted a romantic sun-kissed selfie with . The diva is currently in New Delhi along with their kids Misha and Zain and is spending quality time with her family. Also Read: Mira Rajput is all smiles & shares a heartwarming selfie with her mother; Says ‘Your radiance needs no filter’

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

