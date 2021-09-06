Mira Rajput gets into chill mode ahead of birthday, says, ‘Do not disturb’; See PHOTO

’s wife, Mira Rajput might not be from the showbiz, but she sure does stay in the limelight. Her active social media presence adds to her popularity and she often treats fans to glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor. Her Instagram grid is sprinkled with stunning selfies, photoshoots, candid moments, and photos with her family. The young star wife will be clocking in another year tomorrow, on September 7th. Ahead of her birthday, Mira has got into the full-on chill mode and her latest Instagram story is proof.

Earlier today, Mira took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a graphic blue sweatshirt with the word ‘Ciao’ (Italian for hello or goodbye) printed on it. Mira’s hair is kept loose and she is seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses as well. Her make-up was minimal and the young mommy of two looked quite fresh and pretty. Sharing the picture, Mira took a cue from her attire and wrote the caption, ‘DND Ciao’.

Take a look at Mira’s Instagram story:

The Kapoor family has been celebrating a lot of birthdays recently. On August 26th, Shahid and Mira’s eldest daughter, Misha Kapoor celebrated her fifth birthday. The young couple had welcomed parenthood with Misha’s birth on 26th August 2016. They welcomed their younger son, Zain Kapoor on 5th September 2018. A couple of days back Zain turned three and the family celebrated with a superhero-themed birthday party. Mira also put up a post on Instagram that featured her building a JCB from scratch as a gift for her son.

