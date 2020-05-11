Mira Rajput gets smothered with love by a ‘questionably dressed’ hubby Shahid Kapoor in throwback birthday pic

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Mira Rajput has treated fans with an adorable throwback picture of her and Shahid Kapoor which will brighten up your Monday mood.

and Mira Rajput are definitely one of the perfect couples in B-town and well, we cannot seem to get enough of them ever. Amid the lockdown, Shahid is having a gala time with his wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain. From whipping up pancakes to making banoffee pie to working out together, Mira and Shahid have been updating fans with tidbits of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Since the lockdown, Mira has been treating fans with some adorable throwback pictures of her and hubby Shahid on social media.

Recently, Mira shared an adorable throwback picture with Shahid on her Instagram post. This picture was taken at a hospital when little Zain was born. In the picture shared, we can see Shahid is all excited to give a cute kiss to wife Mira on her cheeks and surprise her with a bug yummy cake. Mira, on the other hand, appears to be over the moon due to Shahid's sweet gesture and cannot stop smiling. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, #throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago." But what caught our attention in the picture was Shahid's cool neon coloured t-shirt to which even Mira has stated as 'questionably dressed'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Jersey. The actor was busy shooting in Chandigarh before the lockdown. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and adapted from his 2019 Tollywood film under the same title, Shahid will portray the role of a cricketer in the film. The movie also stars Mrinal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The official announcement for the film was made in October 2019.

