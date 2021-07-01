Mira Rajput gets a sweet treat from Ananya Panday; Says ‘Nothing like midnight cinnamon rolls’

In her latest Instagram reveal, Mira Rajput shared a sneak-peak of her midnight cravings. She thanked Ananya Panday for treating her with the dessert.

’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor received a sweet midnight present from the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress Ananya Panday. Mira Rajput, who enjoys a massive following on her social media, shared a fresh snap with her admirers. She took to the photo-sharing application Instagram and posted a snap of the yummiest cinnamon roll sent by Ananya. Posting the picture, Mira thanked the actress for the sweet course. “Nothing like midnight cinnamon rolls,” wrote Mira along with the capture. Mira is quite active on social media. The celebrity wife keeps her followers engaged by posting regular updates of her personal life.

Recently, Mira interrupted brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter in his live chat when he was busy interacting with his fans on Instagram. Mira dropped a curious question for her brother-in-law. Shahid’s wife asked Ishaan ‘Who’s your favourite?’. Apologising to his fans, Ishaan halted his chat and wrote, “Sorry guys have to deviate to reply to family for a minute.” He shared a beautiful picture of Mira and said, “Mira, the answer is ‘Vivaan’. Mira and Ishaan share great chemistry. Her recent post with the ‘Dhadak’ actor is clear proof of that. In the recent post on Mira’s official Instagram account, they both were seen sharing a warm hug and smiling at the camera. A couple of days back, she also shared a beautiful picture of herself in a red tie-dye dress, which gained love from her followers.

Mira Rajput tied knots with Shahid Kapoor in the year 2015 and are much-loved couples of the tinsel town. The couple is parents to two kids--Misha and Zain.

