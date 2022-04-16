Mira Rajput gives an adorable glimpse of her ‘honey’ Shahid Kapoor as they enjoy dinner date

Shahid Kapoor had broken millions of single hearts when the chocolaty boy of Bollywood tied the knot with Mira Rajput from Delhi in the year 2015. The couple is going strong ever since then and has two beautiful kids together - Zain and Misha. Even though Mira is not from the entertainment industry, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, Mira shares her husband’s photos and videos on Instagram which are completely unmissable.

Just a few hours ago, Mira gave a glimpse of her hubby as the duo went for a dinner date together. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Mira shared a small video of Shahid where he can be seen in his goofy mood and looking oh-so-cute. While sharing the adorable video, she wrote, “Hi honey @shahidkapoor.”

See here:

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shahid had said that Mira is critical of all his films. “Except the bad ones. She doesn’t waste her time over them. She’s like, ‘it’s so bad I don’t want to comment on it. Let’s talk about the ones that are decent’. She is very straight up. I like that. And we don’t always agree,” he added.

Speaking about Shahid’s professional career, he will be next seen in the movie Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will release on April 22.

