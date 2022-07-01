Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of a boat ride with Misha and Zain during their Switzerland vacay; PIC

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying in Switzerland and they are making the most of it. The power couple has been accompanied by their kids Misha and Zain and each pic from their family time is a treat for the fans. In fact, both Shahid and Mira have managed to keep fans intrigued with their vacation pics. And now, Mira is once again making headlines as she has shared yet another beautiful pic from the vacation and this time with Misha and Zain.

In the pic, Mira, Misha and Zain were seen enjoying a boat ride and the trio looked ecstatic. Mira looked beautiful in her black sweatshirt which she had paired with denims and a mustard sling bag. On the other hand, Misha was twinning with mommy in her black top and completed the look with a golden skirt. Meanwhile, Zain was seen dressed in a neon orange coloured hoodie sweatshirt. Looks like the pic was clicked by Shahid Kapoor.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The movie was an official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu sports drama Jersey which featured Nani in the lead. He has collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time for an untitled action entertainer. Besides, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s yet to be titled project.

