Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of daughter Misha’s ‘lazy’ homeschool day and all parents will agree with her

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been spending time with Misha and Zain amid the pandemic. Recently, Mira dropped a glimpse of what homeschool day looks like with daughter Misha.

If there is one Bollywood couple that has been shelling out couple and parenting goals for everyone, it is and Mira Rajput. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Shahid and Mira have been spending time with kids Zain and Misha. While spending time with them at home, Mira often drops glimpses of their fun and shenanigans at home. From Misha’s drawings to her jewellery obsession, Mira has been sharing everything about her kids on social media. Once again, she won the internet with a glimpse of Misha’s homeschool day.

Recently, Mira shared a photo of a lazy homeschool day of her daughter Misha where we could see a drawing. While the picture that Misha painted seemed haphazard, it appeared as if the little one was in no mood to attend her class. Mommy Mira did not shy away from sharing a glimpse of how a lazy day looks like at homeschool amid the ongoing pandemic and left all parents feeling relatable. She captioned the photo as, “lazy homeschool day in bed.”

A day back, Mira shared a series of 3 photos to sum up the different stages of devouring a cake. The gorgeous star wife won the internet with her chic style and witty humour in her caption. Mira has been actively posting on social media about how much she is missing going out to her favourite places amid the pandemic. However, she is also trying to make the most of her time with kids Misha and Zain and husband Shahid. Recently, she shared a glimpse of celebrating Misha’s birthday at home and, now, she will be prepping for her son’s birthday on September 5 and hers on September 7.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s photo of Misha’s homeschool day:

