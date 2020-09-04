  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of daughter Misha’s ‘lazy’ homeschool day and all parents will agree with her

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been spending time with Misha and Zain amid the pandemic. Recently, Mira dropped a glimpse of what homeschool day looks like with daughter Misha.
16742 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 02:06 pm
Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of daughter Misha’s ‘lazy’ homeschool day and all parents will agree with herMira Rajput gives a glimpse of daughter Misha’s ‘lazy’ homeschool day and all parents will agree with her
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one Bollywood couple that has been shelling out couple and parenting goals for everyone, it is Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Shahid and Mira have been spending time with kids Zain and Misha. While spending time with them at home, Mira often drops glimpses of their fun and shenanigans at home. From Misha’s drawings to her jewellery obsession, Mira has been sharing everything about her kids on social media. Once again, she won the internet with a glimpse of Misha’s homeschool day. 

Recently, Mira shared a photo of a lazy homeschool day of her daughter Misha where we could see a drawing. While the picture that Misha painted seemed haphazard, it appeared as if the little one was in no mood to attend her class. Mommy Mira did not shy away from sharing a glimpse of how a lazy day looks like at homeschool amid the ongoing pandemic and left all parents feeling relatable. She captioned the photo as, “lazy homeschool day in bed.” 

A day back, Mira shared a series of 3 photos to sum up the different stages of devouring a cake. The gorgeous star wife won the internet with her chic style and witty humour in her caption. Mira has been actively posting on social media about how much she is missing going out to her favourite places amid the pandemic. However, she is also trying to make the most of her time with kids Misha and Zain and husband Shahid. Recently, she shared a glimpse of celebrating Misha’s birthday at home and, now, she will be prepping for her son’s birthday on September 5 and hers on September 7. 

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s photo of Misha’s homeschool day:

Also Read|Mira Rajput sums up 3 stages of relishing a cake with mesmerising photos and all foodies will relate to it

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement