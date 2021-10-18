Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of her vacation with Shahid Kapoor and we can’t get enough of their mushy romance

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently enjoying a beach vacation as of now. And while the power couple is quite active on social media, they have been treating fans with stunning pics from their vacations and each of their posts is taking social media by a storm. From beach side fun, to walks, to workout routine, Mira has been keeping her fans updated about almost everything. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira has shared a beautiful pic with her main man and is set the internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a post workout selfie with the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor, To note, the power couple was seen working out together during their vacation and looks like Shahid turned out to be his ladylove’s fitness trainer. In the pic, Mira was flaunting a no make up post work out look. On the other hand, the Kabir Singh actor gave a glimpse of his chiselled biceps with an intense look on his face. In the caption, Mira was seen flirting with Shahid as she was crushing hard on him. She wrote, “Can I take the trainer home @shahidkapoor” along with a kiss emoticon.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Well, as Shahid has taken some time off from his busy schedule, he has some interesting projects in the kitty. As of now, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s yet to be titled project.

