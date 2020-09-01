  1. Home
Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of Misha’s jewellery obsession as she gears up for her birthday week; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is soon going to turn a year older. Amidst all of this, she has shared an Instagram post which is about her daughter Misha.
Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of Misha's jewellery obsession as she gears up for her birthday week; See PHOTO
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them never fail to grab attention whenever they step out together. To be precise, the duo often set major relationship goals for all the lovebirds out there. Talking about Mira, despite not being from a filmy background, the star wife has a separate persona of her own and is also a supermom to two amazing kids – Misha and Zain Kapoor.

Just like Shahid, his wifey Mira Rajput is often active on social media and treats fans with whatever is happening in their daily life. As we speak of this, she has shared a picture on Instagram once again. But this time, it’s not some lovey-dovey or glamorous picture. Instead of that, Mira has given a glimpse of Misha’s colourful jewellery collection that includes beaded necklaces, earrings, and so on. Talking about the same, Mira writes, “I guess the jewellery obsession runs in the fam.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Apart from that, Mira Rajput has also informed the fans that it happens to be her birthday week. Yes, you heard it right. She will turn a year older on 7th September 2020. A few days back, the Kapoor family also celebrated Misha Kapoor’s birthday. Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor, the actor gave a spectacular performance in the movie Kabir Singh last year. He is now gearing up for his next movie which is Jersey. 

