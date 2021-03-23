Mira Rajput gives glimpse of Misha’s special gesture for papa Shahid Kapoor as she bakes him chocolate cake

As Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jersey, he seems to be enjoying some quality time with his family these days.

’s darling wife Mira Rajput often shares a glimpse of her adorable family moments. They are proud parents of daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor and Mira’s every update regarding the kids and her doting husband Shahid leaves fans in awe. Keeping up with this trajectory, the star wife has given a beautiful glimpse of Misha’s sweet gesture for her daddy on Instagram which speaks volumes about the father and daughter’s relationship. Interestingly, Misha turned into a baker.

Misha baked a heart shaped chocolate cake for the Jab We Met actor. Calling her daughter Missy the baker, Mira said that her princess never fails to make her daddy feel special making it a Valentine’s Day for him always. On the other hand, she also mentioned how her baby boy Zain always chooses Spider-Man over his mommy. Mira wrote along with the post, “It’s always Valentine’s Day for Papa only because baby boy prefers Spider-Man over me #MissyTheBaker.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post about Misha Kapoor baking a cake for daddy Shahid Kapoor:

As of now, Shahid is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name which featured Nani in the lead and recently won a National Award. Sending best wishes to the team of Jersey, Shahid wrote, “Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure.” Interestingly, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in Jersey which also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Also Read: 67th National Film Awards: Shahid Kapoor congratulates entire team of Jersey: 'Thanks for the extra pressure'

Share your comment ×