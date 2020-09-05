  1. Home
Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of son Zain Kapoor’s second birthday celebrations: The obsession is TWO real

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s son Zain Kapoor turns two, the proud parents made sure to make it a special day.
Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of son Zain Kapoor’s second birthday celebrations: The obsession is TWO realMira Rajput gives a glimpse of son Zain Kapoor’s second birthday celebrations: The obsession is TWO real
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have all the reason to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the power couple has been enjoying some of the best moments of their life together and their two munchkins are adding on to their happiness. Interestingly, September 5 comes with a big reason to celebrate for Shahid and Mira as it marks their son Zain Kapoor’s birthday. Yes! The couple’s darling son is celebrating his second birthday today and the proud parents made sure to make the day special for the little munchkin.

Mira even gave a glimpse of Zain’s second birthday celebration today which had a construction theme as the birthday boy is in love with it. In the recent Instagram post, Mira focused on Zain’s gifts all wrapped in a car themed gifting paper. Besides, the table was filled with toys like construction trucks. Besides, one can’t miss the balloons under the table. Mira captioned the image as, “The obsession is TWO real! #happybirthdayzain”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post for Zain’s birthday:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The obsession is TWO real! #happybirthdayzain

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Recently, Shahid and Mira had also celebrated daughter Misha Kapoor’s fourth birthday and it was also a low key affair. To note, the celebrations won’t end today for Shahid as his wife will be turning a year older on September 7. We wonder how the Kabir Singh actor will be surprising his lady love on her special day this year.

