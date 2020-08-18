Mira Rajput gives lessons on how to click ‘No filter’ morning selfies and we are taking notes; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to share a no make-up morning selfie with her Instafam; Take a look

As much as we love to see social media posts of , we equally love to see posts of Mira Rajput as she makes sure to treat her Instafam to candid photos of the Kabir Singh actor and their kids. And today, Mira Rajput brightened up the day when she clicked a morning selfie and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Feeling fresh #nofilter…” Well, we totally love when Mira treats us to her no make-up morning no filter selfies.

That said, yesterday, Mira also shared a photo of a marble cake and while it looked delicious, she also teased and tagged Shahid Kapoor on the post and asked him to stop eating it. Now since most of us are mostly home due to the pandemic, Shahid Kapoor, a few days back, decided to interact with his fans on social media and amidst a host of questions, what caught our attention was when a fan asked Shahid how he is helping his wife with the household chores amid the lockdown and in reply, the actor said that he is sharing the workload at home by washing dishes. "Mera department bartan ka hai," he tweeted.

Also, when Shahid Kapoor was asked about his upcoming film Jersey, the actor said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team." Also, Shahid Kapoor was asked to share his experience about working with his father in Jersey and to this, the actor said, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.” Talking about Jersey, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

