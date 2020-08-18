  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput gives lessons on how to click ‘No filter’ morning selfies and we are taking notes; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to share a no make-up morning selfie with her Instafam; Take a look
32498 reads Mumbai
Mira Rajput gives lessons on how to click ‘No filter’ morning selfies and we are taking notes; See PHOTOMira Rajput gives lessons on how to click ‘No filter’ morning selfies and we are taking notes; See PHOTO

As much as we love to see social media posts of Shahid Kapoor, we equally love to see posts of Mira Rajput as she makes sure to treat her Instafam to candid photos of the Kabir Singh actor and their kids. And today, Mira Rajput brightened up the day when she clicked a morning selfie and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Feeling fresh #nofilter…” Well, we totally love when Mira treats us to her no make-up morning no filter selfies.

That said, yesterday, Mira also shared a photo of a marble cake and while it looked delicious, she also teased and tagged Shahid Kapoor on the post and asked him to stop eating it. Now since most of us are mostly home due to the pandemic, Shahid Kapoor, a few days back, decided to interact with his fans on social media and amidst a host of questions, what caught our attention was when a fan asked Shahid how he is helping his wife with the household chores amid the lockdown and in reply, the actor said that he is sharing the workload at home by washing dishes. "Mera department bartan ka hai," he tweeted.

Also, when Shahid Kapoor was asked about his upcoming film Jersey, the actor said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team." Also, Shahid Kapoor was asked to share his experience about working with his father in Jersey and to this, the actor said, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.” Talking about Jersey, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Feeling fresh #nofilter

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's PHOTOS show the fans how to ace the perfect pose with your partner

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement