Mira Rajput gives lessons on how to slay like a queen as she boomerangs into our hearts in a throwback video

As much as we love to see photos and videos of on social media, we equally love to binge watch photos and videos of Mira Rajput on her Instagram channel. Mira, who is quite active on Instagram, often shares candid sun-kissed selfies, photos of her children- Misha and Zain, and also, unseen photos of Shahid Kapoor, and today, Mira Rajput brightened up the day when she posted a boomerang video wherein as always, Mira is slaying and winning the fashion game. In the said video, Mira is seen wearing an Indian attire and let us admit, she is totally slaying in the video.

A few days back, it was being reported that Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment have offered their next project to Shahid Kapoor and Shahid has happened to have liked the script. As reported by Pinkvilla, although there's a verbal agreement in place, Shahid hasn't completely given them a nod yet. “They are discussing modalities and once they agree, they will sign the contracts," as quoted, and also, it is being said that the film is going to be a social drama, with a socio-political angle to it.

Since all of us are in quarantine, a few days back, Shahid Kapoor decided to interact with his fans on Twitter, and when a fan asked Shahid if he was doing any of the household chores during lockdown, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara?” Also, the Kabir Singh actor was quizzed about his upcoming film, Jersey, in which he plays a cricketer, the actor said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.”

