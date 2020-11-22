Mira Rajput gives major fitspiration as she works out at weekend; See PHOTO

Fitness freak Mira Rajput has dropped her picture from a gym that will surely give you all major fitness goals. Check out the picture.

's wife Mira Rajput has been stealing out hearts, courtesy her social media posts. From dropping her alluring selfies to treating us with beautiful vidoes, the star wife is a true blue social media queen. Her Instagram handle is flooded with amazing posts. And, most of them speaks the volumes about her dedication towards her work out. Fitness freak Mira has been sweating it out in a gym in order to stay fit and often shares post workout selfies while shelling out some major fitness goals. One thing that sets her posts apart is the quirky captions.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the diva has shared her stunning picture from the gym, while making a reference to her bestie. In the picture, she can be seen sporting black plank top and shorts paired with sports shoes. The clicks show her lying on a rubber tube while looking at the camera with her head upside down. Alongside the picture, she writes, “Trust the bestie to catch you at your best @jamesdhenchu.”

Check out Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

Mira had earlier given us a glimpse of her gorgeous winter glow in the picture that left everyone awestruck. In the click, she flaunted her glow and beautiful bronze hair that perfectly complimented her overall look. She had previously shared photos of her 'sumptuous dinner' on social media and left fans salivating. Meanwhile, Shahid, who is currently busy shooting for his film Jersey, reunited with his doting wife for the Diwali celebration and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

