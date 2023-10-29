Mira Rajput gives peek into her 'brunch date' with husband Shahid Kapoor; see PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in B-town, who consistently provide significant relationship goals. As a cherished celebrity couple, their affectionate photos and social media posts for one another regularly delight their fans. Additionally, the duo frequently engage in social media PDA and leave sweet, romantic comments on each other's posts. Now, Mira Rajput has posted a selfie with her hubby Shahid Kapoor from their “brunch date.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput enjoy their Sunday with a brunch date

Today, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to post an adorable selfie with her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor and captioned it “brunch date.” As they enjoyed their Sunday, the love birds chose to wear casual outfits.

Shahid sported a pastel blue colored shirt paired with black sunglasses and Mira on the other hand opted for a minimal make-up look with a light shade of pink lipstick and open hair. Her outfit was not quite visible in the selfie. HAVE A LOOK:

Shahid Kapoor revealed Mira Rajput convinced him to do Kabir Singh

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor mentioned that when he watched Arjun Reddy, he was really impressed. His initial thought was that he wouldn't do Kabir Singh because Vijay Deverakonda had already done an incredible job in Arjun Reddy.

He further mentioned that he had already been a part of numerous films, and when he saw how effectively Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the character in his debut film, he wondered if he could do it justice, given that the audience had already seen him in a variety of roles. “And I finished my whole gyaan (knowledge), saying that 'this is my reason, Mira. Mujhe ye film nahi karni chahiye. (I shouldn't do this film)’,” he added.

