Mira Rajput gives a sassy reply to the trolls commenting on her feet; See here

Recently, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was brutally trolled after she shared a picture of hers on social media. Mira had shared a sun-kissed picture wherein her three-year-old Zain was seen hiding behind her mommy as she posed for the camera. With Mira’s caption, many fans spotted Zain in the picture, however, there were many who noticed her feet that looked darker than the rest of her body in the picture. One of the social media users had written, “Your feets don't match with your body,” while another commented, “Feet he schhai hai.. baki to makeup.”

Shutting down the trolls, Mira gave a sassy reply with yet another picture of herself clicked in sunlight. She penned a smart caption in to respond to the trolls and said, “I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded.”

Mira’s fans supported her and commented, “Best reply ever”. Another social media user wrote, “Hahaha! Best clap back ever”. “Well said,” “Best answer,” “Nice caption” were a few more comments on Mira Rajput’s post.

It was back in 2015, Mira Rajput tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor in an intimate ceremony. The lovebirds embraced parenthood in 2016 and welcomed their little girl Misha. The couple held a small celebration recently on Misha’s fifth birthday. In 2018, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a son, their second child, Zain.