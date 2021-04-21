Mira Rajput gives Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose's iconic looks her own spin; Shahid Kapoor has an EPIC reaction

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has expressed her love for Schitt's Creek a couple of times and more so because of the character Moira Rose. Now, Mira channeled her inner Moira and donned her looks from the show in a video. Shahid has reacted to the same.

's wife Mira Rajput has been in the headlines lately owing to her recent videos regarding 'millennial mom life.' However, now, Mira dropped a video to flaunt her love for her favourite character Moira Rose from the TV Show, Schitt's Creek in a video, and well, hubby Shahid has already expressed his epic reaction to it. A couple of times in the past too, Mira has expressed her love for Mora's fashion sense, and often, she has taken cues from Catherine O'Hara's iconic looks from Schitt's Creek for her own wardrobe.

Now, Mira flaunted her own take on Moira Rose's looks in a reel video and left netizens in complete awe. In a video, Mira is seen donning several iconic looks that Moira aka Catherine donned on the show but with her own unique twist to it. From flaunting a leather jacket look with jeans to nailing a stylish black cape over a gown, Mira managed to send fans into a frenzy as she showed off her style in the reel video. While fans showered love, Shahid had his own response to Mira's video and that too won the internet.

Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "Television’s Moira Rose Here goes Bébés, my spin on Moira’s iconic fashion sense. Black, white and accented. Her maximalism and my minimalism: recipe for enchiladas?And ofcourse it had to be shot at Ray’s studio. Mousepad anyone?." Further, she shared details about each of her 5 looks and left fans in awe. However, Shahid's reaction stole the show. He wrote, "Mira Moira Hai.( Mira is Moira)"

Take a look: (Click on the screenshot to see video)

Meanwhile, Mira has previously also donned an 'Alexis-inspired' neckpiece and left Schitt's Creek fans impressed. The star wife always manages to make heads turn with her style and now, with her spin on Moira's iconic fashion looks, all get a sneak peek into her own imagination. Recently, Mira shared a photo clicked by her daughter Misha on social media and praised her. Her video featuring Zain's shenanigans with her makeup sponge went viral and even left hubby Shahid in awe.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor wows netizens as he shares his stunning sunkissed PIC; Wife Mira Rajput and Raashii Khanna react

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×