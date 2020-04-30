Mira Rajput gives shout out to kids amid lockdown; Urges parents to watch their favorite cartoon with them

Today, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to pen a note for all the kids and urging parents to take care of them amid the lockdown

Mira Rajput and are in quarantine at their Mumbai residence, and just like all of us, Mira and Shahid are making the most of the lockdown and spending time together with kids- Misha and Zain, and we are sure that the babies must be overjoyed to see daddy Kabir Singh at home 24*7. From whipping up pancakes to making banoffe pie to working out together, Mira and Shahid have been doing it all, and today, in the latest, Mira Rajput took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for all the kids and urging parents to take care of their children amid lockdown. Alongside a long note, Mira urged parents to love their kids and play with them as much as possible because amidst the crisis, since kids are locked indoors, they need extra care and love and Mira wrote, “Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they’re not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day. And when you’re tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say “Mumma can you play with me” remember this time isn’t forever. Little hands. Big hearts…Love them.”

Besides, Mira Rajput, who is in self-quarantine with husband Shahid Kapoor and kids, is missing her family as she posted a throwback picture of her haldi ceremony and wrote, "Down memory lane.. It’s the bittersweet memories that are etched most strongly in one’s heart. Missing the moment, missing the company, missing the celebration." Now since there are no shootings, Bollywood actors, too, are making sure to do what they couldn’t otherwise do during their hectic shooting schedule, and recently, this Ishq Vishk actor conducted an ask me anything session with his fans on Instagram and when he was asked about his next film post Jersey, the actor revealed details about his next film as he confirmed that after Jersey he will be doing an action film.

Also, when Shahid Kapoor was asked about his quarantine plans, the actor had said, “making a routine, keeping it simple and slowing it down.” On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani, and next, he will be seen in Jersey. Prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh, however, Shahid returned to Mumbai after shootings were stalled.

Check out Mira Rajput's note for all the kids as she requests parents to take care of them amid lockdown:

