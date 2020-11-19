Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek of her 'sumptuous evening dinner' and leaves fan salivating; Take a look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often drops glimpses of her culinary skills on social media. Speaking of this, she recently gave fans a glimpse of her dinner and left all in awe.

and Mira Rajput were spending time at home together with kids till last month amid the ongoing pandemic. However, last month Shahid jetted off for a shoot, leaving Mira with kids Misha and Zain. Amid this, the star wife often dropped glimpses of her shenanigans at home on her social media handle. From cooking to spending time at home, fans got to see how Mira used to chill with her kids Misha and Zain. And recently, Mira shared photos of her 'sumptuous dinner' on social media and left fans salivating.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared photos of her several course dinner at home and left everyone in awe. She shared photos of over roasted garlic loaf, Caprese Salad, Spaghetti Pomodoro with Feta and roasted veggies on her story and gave fans a glimpse of her lavish dinner at home. From the looks of it, it surely appears that the star wife is also a foodie who loves to indulge in her favourite dishes from time to time.

However, Mira also keeps it balanced with her workout regimen to stay fit and healthy. Prior to the lockdown, Mira and Shahid often used to hit the gym together. However, amid staying at home, she used to workout at home virtually.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's dinner photos:

Meanwhile, on Diwali recently, Mira and Shahid reunited and celebrated together. The Kabir Singh star took to social media to share adorable photos with his wife on the occasion of Diwali. The photos of the popular star couple surely lit up the internet. On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

