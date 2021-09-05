Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek into Zain’s superhero themed birthday party; PIC Inside

Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek into Zain’s superhero themed birthday party; PIC Inside (Pic Credits: Mira Kapoor Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. She often treats fans with glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain. Today, September 5th has been extra special as Shahid and Mira’s younger son, Zain Kapoor turned three years old. Mira has been prepping for this day for the past few days. This evening, she took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak-peek into little Zain’s birthday party and it’s all things adorable!

Taking to Instagram stories, Mira posted a picture showcasing a scene from Zain’s superhero-themed birthday party. The photo featured a birthday tent pitched outside, and it is fully decorated to go with the theme of the party. One can see a colorful ‘Happy Birthday’ banner hung in the front. There is a big balloon in the shape of the number ‘3’ as well. Apart from that, one can also see a cute spiderman balloon on the side. The tent also had a few lanterns and balls inside. Everything looked extremely well-planned and organized. 

Take a look at Mira’s Instagram story: 

Earlier today, Mira had shared another post on Instagram on the occasion of Zain’s birthday and gave fans a glimpse of what went behind preparing his birthday gift. The video shared by Mira ran in fast forward and showed the young mommy building a JCB for the birthday boy. She even called her ‘mom the builder’ in the caption. Sharing the video she wrote, “Mom the Builder. Happy Birthday my darling son Zain.” She wrote a long heartfelt note too.  

Take a look HERE.

Credits: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram


