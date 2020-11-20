  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput gives us a glimpse of her gorgeous winter glow in a 'freezing' selfie; Check it out

Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, has shared an amazing selfie that has left everyone in awe of her beauty. Check out the picture below:
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: November 20, 2020 01:55 am
Mira RajputMira Rajput gives us a glimpse of her gorgeous winter glow in a 'freezing' selfie; Check it out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media user and often steals the hearts with her amazing posts. She has been quite active on social media lately. From dropping her stunning selfies to giving a sneak peek into her culinary skills, the star wife keeps her fan following updated about her daily life. Needless to say, her posts are loved by everyone. Now, as winters are approaching, Mira gives us a glimpse of her gorgeous winter glow in the latest picture leaving everyone in awe of her beauty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a lovely selfie that is winning the hearts on the internet. She looks gorgeous as she poses for the picture. To amp up her look, Mira opts for a pink gloss and black eyeliner. One simply cannot miss her glowing face and her beautiful bronze hair that perfectly compliments the overall look. Mira looks picture perfect in the photo. It goes without saying that the star wife has yet again won our hearts with her stunning click. Alongside the picture, Mira writes, “currently freezing.”

Check out Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

Mira had earlier shared photos of her 'sumptuous dinner' on social media and left fans salivating. She posted photos of over roasted garlic loaf, Caprese salad, and some roasted veggies on her Insta story and gave fans a glimpse of her lavish dinner at home. Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira recently reunited for the Diwali celebration and shared a glimpse of it on social media. On the work front, The Jab We Met star is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey.

Read Also: Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek of her 'sumptuous evening dinner' and leaves fan salivating; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

You may like these
Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek of her 'sumptuous evening dinner' and leaves fan salivating; Take a look
Mira Rajput matches her floral attire with a mask as she flaunts her pretty look in a selfie; Take a look
Shahid Kapoor gets a warm hug from Mira Rajput on a 'rainy winter evening' & fans are in awe of their PHOTO
Mira Rajput lights up the internet as she turns into 'sunshine girl' & declares her love for yellow; See PHOTO
When Shahid Kapoor sneaked up on Mira Rajput & her sisters as they got ready and captured a candid PHOTO
Mira Rajput goes Shahid Kapoor's way as she nails a perfect mirror selfie and leaves fans in awe; See PHOTO

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement