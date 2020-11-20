Mira Rajput gives us a glimpse of her gorgeous winter glow in a 'freezing' selfie; Check it out

Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, has shared an amazing selfie that has left everyone in awe of her beauty. Check out the picture below:

's wife Mira Rajput is an avid social media user and often steals the hearts with her amazing posts. She has been quite active on social media lately. From dropping her stunning selfies to giving a sneak peek into her culinary skills, the star wife keeps her fan following updated about her daily life. Needless to say, her posts are loved by everyone. Now, as winters are approaching, Mira gives us a glimpse of her gorgeous winter glow in the latest picture leaving everyone in awe of her beauty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a lovely selfie that is winning the hearts on the internet. She looks gorgeous as she poses for the picture. To amp up her look, Mira opts for a pink gloss and black eyeliner. One simply cannot miss her glowing face and her beautiful bronze hair that perfectly compliments the overall look. Mira looks picture perfect in the photo. It goes without saying that the star wife has yet again won our hearts with her stunning click. Alongside the picture, Mira writes, “currently freezing.”

Check out Mira Rajput’s Instagram post:

Mira had earlier shared photos of her 'sumptuous dinner' on social media and left fans salivating. She posted photos of over roasted garlic loaf, Caprese salad, and some roasted veggies on her Insta story and gave fans a glimpse of her lavish dinner at home. Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira recently reunited for the Diwali celebration and shared a glimpse of it on social media. On the work front, The Jab We Met star is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jersey.

Read Also: Mira Rajput gives a sneak peek of her 'sumptuous evening dinner' and leaves fan salivating; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×