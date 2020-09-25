  1. Home
Mira Rajput gives us a glimpse of her lavish dinner spread with parents and it’s a foodies delight; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been sharing her shenanigans while staying at home on social media. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her dinner with parents and it will leave you drooling.
It has been a while since Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have stepped out and it is all because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The couple has been spending time at home with family and kids Misha and Zain. Often, Shahid and Mira drop glimpses of their fun time at home and this time, the star wife teased fans with a glimpse of their dinner night with parents. Mira, who is extremely active on social media, gave fans a glimpse of their dinner spread and well, it will leave you drooling. 

The star wife devoured some middle-eastern cuisine at home with husband Shahid and kids Misha and Zain. Along with them, Mira and Shahid were joined by their parents. Mira shared a glimpse of their dinner on her social media handle and left the internet drooling. The gorgeous star wife ensured one gets to see the various dishes on their table for dinner and clicked a perfect photo of their meal at home.  

Recently, Mira has been on a spree of sharing photos and fans have been loving it. When she dropped a photo of her and Shahid on social media, netizens couldn’t help but gush over the duo. 

Meanwhile, the star wife celebrated her birthday a few weeks back at home and Shahid shared a beautiful wish for her. Not just this, they threw a small bash for Zain on his birthday on September 5 and Mira dropped adorable photos of the inner decor that left netizens excited. Amid the pandemic, Mira has been spending time with kids and often shares glimpses of her daughter Misha's homeschool. 

