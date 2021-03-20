Mira Rajput gives us a glimpse of her 'tired' face as she gets ready to sleep; Asks 'who's in the same boat?'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has been sharing photos on her social media handle since she and the actor headed out of town. In a recent selfie, Mira expressed how tired she was as she was about to doze off.

and Mira Rajput recently headed out of the city and left fans in awe of the airport look. Mira already is quite popular on social media and she often gives fans a sneak peek into her style via her handle. From nailing ethnic looks to athleisure, the star wife always manages to make heads turn. And, her sense of humour too is loved by all as it comes across in her captions on her posts. Recently, when she headed out of town with Shahid, she shared a selfie after a long day and gave all a glimpse of her tired look.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo of herself as she lay in bed. She is seen clad in a white suit with a green and pink floral patterned dupatta. With a teeka on her forehead, Mira looked straight at the camera as she took the selfie. She is seen sans makeup and looks radiant in the photo, despite being 'tired.' She shared the photo and wanted to know who all were as tired as her as she geared up to fall asleep.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Ready to sleep. I am this tired. Who's in the same boat."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when they left town, Mira and Shahid made heads turn with their comfy airport look. Back in January, Mira had given the world a sneak peek of her chic style when she joined Shahid for a vacay in Goa. Recently, when she attended her friend's wedding in New Delhi, her ethnic looks also went viral and many loved her attire.

