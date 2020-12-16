Mira Rajput gives us a sneak peek of her gym look in freezing cold of '9 degrees' as she gears up to workout

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a photo of herself as she got ready to head out on a winter morning for a workout session. The star wife left fans feeling relatable with her packed gym look to brave the cold.

's wife Mira Rajput often takes fans inside her gym sessions via her social media handles and leaves them in awe of her workout regimen. If not this, when she stepped out prior to the pandemic, her gym looks were chronicled by the paparazzi. However, since the pandemic began, Mira has been working out at home and every once in a while fans get to see her regimen. And today, Mira shared a glimpse of her latest gym look to brave the winter and it will make you feel relatable.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo of herself completely packed up to brave the low winter temperature as she headed out for her workout. In the close-up selfie, we could catch a glimpse of her black puffer jacket and cap. Not just this, we could see that the star wife was sporting earphones as she geared up to sweat it out in the cold temperature of 9 degrees. She shared the same in the caption on her photo.

Well, a few days ago, Mira had shared how she was reunited with her love Shahid Kapoor after he had finished shooting for Jersey. However, due to quarantine rules, Shahid was staying away from Mira and she shared her feelings over the same in a photo. Meanwhile, recently, when Shahid announced the wrap of Jersey, Mira sent love to the entire team of Jersey and even revealed that her kids Misha and Zain had a great time on the sets of the film. She sent her best wishes to Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and Aman Gill, co-producer of Jersey.

Take a look at Mira's gym look selfie:

Also Read|Mira Rajput cheers for Shahid Kapoor & team Jersey's 'dedication & determination' as they wrap up shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×