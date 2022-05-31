Mira Rajput glows in a printed kurta set as she attends kids Misha & Zain’s PTA meeting

Mira Rajput loves to keep active on social media. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira might not belong to showbiz, yet, she’s constantly under the limelight. The young mom of two is quite popular on social media and enjoys a huge following as well. Every now and then, she treats her fans to glimpses of her life with her family, photoshoots, goofy reels, vacation pictures and more. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Mira took to her Instagram space yet again and posted a photo from her PTA meeting for kids Misha and Zain. Have you seen it yet?

Earlier tonight, Mira took to the story feature on Instagram and posted a new photo as she donned beautiful ethnic wear. In the photo, she can be seen donning a multicoloured printed kurta and pajama as she visited her children Misha and Zain’s school. Her hair was left open, while she opted for a subtle and minimal makeup look which gave her a fresh and glowing look. The celebrity wife wrapped up her desi look with a pair of stunning heels. She stood in front of a painting and smiled at the camera, as she posed for a candid picture. Sharing this photo, Mira wrote in the caption, “POV in the middle of a 7 day Panchkarma detox but had to attend a PTA.”

Mira Rajput’s latest photo:

For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They welcomed their first child Misha in 2016. Two years later, in 2018, they had their son Zain.

A few days back, Mira and Shahid attended the star-studded bash at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration. She looked absolutely breathtaking in a black and silver strapless dress. Shahid, on the other hand, looked quite the dapper gentleman himself in his white tuxedo. Their pictures together took the internet by storm as soon as they hit social media.