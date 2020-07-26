  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput goes back in time as she shares a curious childhood photo from the 'memory box'

While the new normal of being indoors still continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mira Rajput is making sure each of her throwback posts are special.
7457 reads Mumbai
News,Shahid Kapoor,mira rajputMira Rajput goes back in time as she shares a curious childhood photo from the 'memory box'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mira Rajput decided to take a trip down memory lane on Sunday as she shared an adorable photo from her childhood. While the new normal of being indoors still continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mira is making sure each of her throwback posts are special. On Sunday, Mira shared another photo from something that she likes to call the 'memory box'. The picture was that of her father and her curiously looking into the camera. 

In the picture, Mira's dad held her close. She captioned it, "One from the memory box @aparnamalhotra." Fans were quick to react to Mira's cute picture as one wrote asking if it was Mira herself or her sister. Another fan also commented 'Misha' suggesting that Mira and Shahid Kapoor's first born Misha. "Awwww love you," commented a fan. 

Check out Mira Rajput's throwback Sunday post:   

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One from the memory box @aparnamalhotra

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Just a few days ago, Mira had shared a throwback photo from her wedding day while getting a foot massage. "Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of #whynot," she captioned the photo.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of #whynot

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

ALSO READ: Phone Bhoot: Not Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput REACTS to Ishaan Khatter’s first look with Katrina Kaif & Siddhant

Earlier this month, Mira and Shahid marked their fifth wedding anniversary and the couple were at their mushy best on social media. Shahid, too, had shared an adorable selfie with his wife and penned a heartfelt note. "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement