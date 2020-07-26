Mira Rajput goes back in time as she shares a curious childhood photo from the 'memory box'

While the new normal of being indoors still continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mira Rajput is making sure each of her throwback posts are special.

Mira Rajput decided to take a trip down memory lane on Sunday as she shared an adorable photo from her childhood. While the new normal of being indoors still continues due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mira is making sure each of her throwback posts are special. On Sunday, Mira shared another photo from something that she likes to call the 'memory box'. The picture was that of her father and her curiously looking into the camera.

In the picture, Mira's dad held her close. She captioned it, "One from the memory box @aparnamalhotra." Fans were quick to react to Mira's cute picture as one wrote asking if it was Mira herself or her sister. Another fan also commented 'Misha' suggesting that Mira and 's first born Misha. "Awwww love you," commented a fan.

Check out Mira Rajput's throwback Sunday post:

Just a few days ago, Mira had shared a throwback photo from her wedding day while getting a foot massage. "Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of #whynot," she captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Mira and Shahid marked their fifth wedding anniversary and the couple were at their mushy best on social media. Shahid, too, had shared an adorable selfie with his wife and penned a heartfelt note. "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love."

