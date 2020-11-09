Mira Rajput goes Shahid Kapoor's way as she nails a perfect mirror selfie and leaves fans in awe; See PHOTO

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a mirror selfie on social media recently. The star wife managed to leave fans mesmerised with her gorgeous and comfy look in the same.

and Mira Rajput are among the gorgeous couples in Bollywood who often paint social media red with their PDA. Recently, when Shahid dropped a hot mirror selfie while he was away for Jersey shoot, Mira could not resist dropping a comment on his photo. The star wife called her husband 'hot' and left the internet swooning over their PDA. Now, it looks like the gorgeous star wife has gone husband Shahid's way and has opted to click a perfect mirror selfie. And well, it will leave you impressed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira recently shared a selfie where she was seen standing in her closet while posing in her comfy OOTD. In the photo, Mira is seen clad in a red and white printed night suit. The matching night suit looked perfect on Mira as she left her hair open and posed. With a subtle smile on her face and a no makeup look, Mira looked absolutely beautiful in the mirror selfie.

Mira tagged her sisters in the photo and wrote, "Matchy Matchy." It looks like the star wife was trying to match her OOTD with her sisters Priya Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's mirror selfie:

Meanwhile, amid the past few months, Mira has been spending time at home with her kids Misha and Zain and until last month, Shahid too was at home. However, the actor left home to resume Jersey's shooting in October. After Shahid left, Mira had also put up a post on social media where she admitted to missing him. Often, amid the lockdown, Shahid and Mira shared photos with each other on social media and left fans in awe of their romance. Now, Mira often shares her tricks and tips on social media about hair care and skincare and fans love every bit of it.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

