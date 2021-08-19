Mira Rajput goofs around with son Zain in fun video, fans hear his voice for the first time

Mira Rajput is a busy social media bee and there are no two ways about it. From dishing out tips and tricks on hair and skin care to sharing her views on motherhood, Mira Rajput has steadily gained over two million followers over the years. On Wednesday, Mira dropped a new video with her little one Zain Kapoor and it reminded us of Annoying Orange.

While Zain was not visible in the video, Mira's fans and followers went gaga over hearing his voice for the first time ever. In the video, Mira can be seen using the orange filter in which her face appears as an orange. She then goes on to say, "Hi Zain." While Zain is not seen, he can be heard responding to his mum in the background with just cute noises.

To which Mira tells Zain, "Oye! Did you just me? Aaaaa! Don’t eat me, don’t eat me!". Zain, however, screams saying, "I wanna eat you!". While Shahid Kapoor and Mira have earlier shared photos of Zain, this was the first time we are getting to hear Zain's voice. The couple's fan club commented, "His voice in the background," with multiple emotional emojis. While another fan wrote, "His voice," with a love struck and heart emoji.

Click here to watch Mira and Zain's video.

Unlike some other Bollywood couples, Shahid and Mira have not strictly guarded their child's privacy. They often share family photos and adorable pictures with their little ones.

