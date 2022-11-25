Mira Rajput gushes over mum-in-law Neliima Azeem’s Kathak performance 6 months after Shahid Kapoor’s birth

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. From sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life with Shahid and their kids Misha and Zain, to sharing what she has been binge-watching, it’s a delight to follow her on Instagram. Mira shares a great bond with her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, and often shares lovely posts with her on special occasions. Recently, Mira came across an old video of Neliima’s Kathak performance, and she expressed her awe at the actress’ dancing skills. Mira Rajput is all praise for mum-in-law Neliima Azeem’s Kathak performance

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories to share a video clip of Neliima Azeem’s old Kathak performance. She wrote that she gets ‘goosebumps’ every time she watched her mother-in-law perform. Praising her skills, Mira wrote that she couldn’t believe this performance was from just 6 months after Neliima gave birth to Shahid Kapoor. “I get goosebumps everytime I see my mum-in-law perform... She's such a beautiful artist, and I am amazed by how her feet move with so much speed and grace at the same time. Her feet could be racing in tatkar but you'll never notice instability. Legendary. @neliimaazeem performing like a dream 6 months after Mr K was born,” she wrote.

Mira Rajput’s bond with mom-in-law Neliima Azeem Mira Rajput always shares the cutest posts on Neliima Azeem’s birthday. Last year, she shared a picture with her and wrote, “Happy Birthday mom. Love you forever.” The year before that, she posted a lovely picture of herself, Shahid and Neliima. She also penned a heartfelt caption in which she called Neliima her ‘forever friend.’ It read, “Happy Birthday to the World’s Best Dadi Pied piper to the kids, lioness mama to her cubs and my forever friend. We love you Mom Stay happy, keep dancing through life and may your gift of storytelling never tire.”

